Jemele Hill Says Yes! Engaged To Ian Wallace

If you haven’t heard, congrats are due to Jemele Hill ’cause she’s getting married. The controversial former ESPN host made the announcement via Instagram on Thursday.

“I’ve called this my year of transition,” Hill, 43, wrote of the sweet image of her boyfriend, Ian Wallace, proposing. “I left a job, started a new job, moved to a new city and now … I’m engaged to the love of my life. I’m overjoyed and immensely blessed.”

Another of the 3 pics in her post also showed off her engagement ring.

Hill, who now writes for the Atlantic and is a co-founder of Lodge Freeway Media, also wrote on Twitter:

“So, uh, some personal news to share … I’m engaged.”

According to her Instagram story, she and Wallace, who goes by H. Wood on social media, went on a helicopter ride above Los Angeles the same day he proposed.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Hill said she never realized that the tweet she sent last year in which she called President Trump a “white supremacist,” was newsworthy.

“I thought I was saying water is wet,” Hill said in reference to the tweet during an appearance on ESPN’s new Le Batard and Friends Podcast Network.

“I didn’t even think it was controversial,” she also said.

“I was in the middle of a Twitter conversation, I was replying to somebody. If I was really trying to make a bold statement, I would have added the damn president. I didn’t, I was just talking casually with somebody,” Hill added.

“It wasn’t even original. That’s what is so crazy. I got famous for saying something that wasn’t original. It wasn’t new. It was not breaking news. I thought we all decided this after Charlottesville,” Hill stated.

“I would have felt worse if I felt I took a shot at somebody who didn’t deserve it,” Hill said. “If I felt it was a mistake… I probably would have felt bad about it, but I never did.”

