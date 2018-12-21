Inside Her Story: We Need To Get Cyntoia Brown Home!

When Cyntoia Brown was 16-years-old she was forced into sex trafficking; and she shot and killed a man who she says threatened her life.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Ashlee Henderson and Brittney Pascal who have been working tirelessly to bring Brown home!

Just yesterday Governor Bill Haslam granted clemency for 11 people and none of them were Cyntoia Brown. But, Henderson and Pascal still have hope.

In 2004 Pascal says “Cyntoia Brown was a young Black girl whose life was in danger” and the system allowed her to “slip through the cracks.”

Henderson feels that “young people who have been put into sex trafficking” should be looked at as “special victims.” The state should say, “we’re not going to leave a kid in a cage for defending herself.”

They say that we need to continue to keep putting pressure on the Governor. So keep calling, emailing and writing letters because he has until January 19 to grant her clemency.

Visit Freecyntoiabrown.org for more information.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: