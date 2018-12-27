Top Of The Morning: Will Travis Perform At The Super Bowl?

If You Missed It
| 12.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

There have been rumors that Travis Scott will perform at the Super Bowl along side Maroon 5. He has not confirmed the rumors but Reverend Al Sharpton and Michael B. Jordan are totally against the idea. Both men have expressed their disapproval noting that you can’t support Kaepernick and perform at the biggest NFL event of the year. But, Skip suggests that he may do it because he’s part of the Kardashian crew now and Kris Jenner is the boss.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

kaepernick , kardashians , Michael B. Jordan , NFL , Reverend Al Sharpton , TJMS , travis scott

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close