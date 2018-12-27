Top Of The Morning: Will Travis Perform At The Super Bowl?

There have been rumors that Travis Scott will perform at the Super Bowl along side Maroon 5. He has not confirmed the rumors but Reverend Al Sharpton and Michael B. Jordan are totally against the idea. Both men have expressed their disapproval noting that you can’t support Kaepernick and perform at the biggest NFL event of the year. But, Skip suggests that he may do it because he’s part of the Kardashian crew now and Kris Jenner is the boss.

