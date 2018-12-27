Dionne Warwick Headed To Trial In $7 Million Years-Long Legal Battle With IRS

Singer Dionne Warwick will soon be facing off with the IRS in court after a federal court judge set the start date for the trial over a tax battle that has been brewing for years.

According to The Blast, the judge presiding over Warwick’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which she filed all the way back in 2013, set a trial date for March 6, 2019 in New Jersey. The court has cleared four days off the calendar, in case it takes that long for both sides to present their case.

Dionne filed for bankruptcy in 2013, with assets totaling only $25,500 but liabilities in the amount of $10,727,429. She blamed a business manager for her finances being a mess. Most of her debt was tax-related with $6,964,466.87 being owed to Uncle Sam.

The case has dragged on for years due to the singer suing the government over her issues with the tax division. Warwick was seeking a court order discharging her $7 million tax debt from 1990 – 2008 and for a judge to order the IRS not be allowed to seize her assets over the debts.

The debt was discharged in her bankruptcy, but the feds contest that wiping clean of her debt was valid.

At one point in the battle, Dionne Warwick even accused the IRS of violating a court order when they tried to seize her assets over alleged unpaid taxes for 2011-2012 totaling $71,408. She demanded they be sanctioned for not following the judge’s order to not touch her money until the outcome of the case.

The feds fired back saying they only discovered the $71k owed because the singer allegedly failed to report income on her returns.

The back and forth has been going on for years but will come to an end in March when they face off in court.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE