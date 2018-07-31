CLOSE
Dionne Warwick On Why ‘Singers Have Become Clones’ – They All Sound The Same!

Dionne Warwick is weighing on modern music and why she feels the musical climate has shifted.

In an Instagram video that’s gone viral, the music legend spoke candidly about how music has been altered, and she believes this is caused by a lack of originality.

Warwick believes musical artists are not allowed to express their talents and this is because record labels project their personal agenda and standards onto their artists, which ultimately limits the artist’s creativity.

“I think that’s what happened to our industry – literally – everybody became a clone. If you turn on the radio today, you can’t tell who’s singing what.”

She continued by highlighting talented vocalists and singers who came before us,

“But you know when you hear Gladys Knight. You know when you hear Patti LaBelle, you know when you hear Johnny Mathis, and you know when you hear Frank Sinatra.”

She also pointed out how artists are limited by certain niches that companies believe they need to fill.

“But I defy you, to turn on the radio and listen to one after the other after the other, and then after 10 to 15 minutes of rest, tell me who sang that first song. They all sound the same. And that has nothing do with their talents. Their talents are being limited by their recording companies. ‘I want you to look like, I want you to be like, I want you to sound like,’ Why?”

Dionne’s comments struck a chord, as a lot of folks agreed with her.

