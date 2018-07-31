Dionne Warwick On Why ‘Singers Have Become Clones’ – They All Sound The Same!

Dionne Warwick is weighing on modern music and why she feels the musical climate has shifted.
In an Instagram video that’s gone viral, the music legend spoke candidly about how music has been altered, and she believes this is caused by a lack of originality.
Warwick believes musical artists are not allowed to express their talents and this is because record labels project their personal agenda and standards onto their artists, which ultimately limits the artist’s creativity.
“I think that’s what happened to our industry – literally – everybody became a clone. If you turn on the radio today, you can’t tell who’s singing what.”
She continued by highlighting talented vocalists and singers who came before us,
“But you know when you hear Gladys Knight. You know when you hear Patti LaBelle, you know when you hear Johnny Mathis, and you know when you hear Frank Sinatra.”
PREACH AUNTIE DEE🎤 When your a Legendary & Real Professional Artist Like These Musical Geniuses, You Know What's Real & What's Carboncopy, Therefore your more then Qualified to teach Other up in coming Artists How To Be Their Best, if they want a Lasting Career in the Music Business.🎙💿📻🎵🎶🎼🎹🎸🎷: Aunty Dee Tells it like it is..👍🏽😁 : 👑EMPRESS OF SOUL 👑 🎙GLADYS KNIGHT 🎙 @msgladysknight @mspattilabelle @therealdionnew @_dionnewarrick #pattilabelle #dionnewarwick #gladysknight #msgladysknight #motown #Blackgirlsrock #instaglamnews #midnighttraintogeorgia #primarywave #theladylovescouture #singer #entertainer #artist #actress #gladysknightandthepips #empressofsoul #empressofsoulgladysknightfs
She also pointed out how artists are limited by certain niches that companies believe they need to fill.
“But I defy you, to turn on the radio and listen to one after the other after the other, and then after 10 to 15 minutes of rest, tell me who sang that first song. They all sound the same. And that has nothing do with their talents. Their talents are being limited by their recording companies. ‘I want you to look like, I want you to be like, I want you to sound like,’ Why?”
Dionne’s comments struck a chord, as a lot of folks agreed with her.
Old School + New School: R&B Divas
Old School + New School: R&B Divas
1. Jojo1 of 52
2. Chante Moore2 of 52
3. Cassie3 of 52
4. Christina Milian4 of 52
5. Tammi Terrell5 of 52
6. Aretha Franklin6 of 52
7. Corrine Bailey Rae7 of 52
8. Anita Baker8 of 52
9. Aaliyah9 of 52
10. K. Michelle10 of 52
11. Alicia Keys11 of 52
12. Melanie Fiona12 of 52
13. Keyshia Cole13 of 52
14. Jennifer Hudson14 of 52
15. Fantasia15 of 52
16. Estelle16 of 52
17. Keri Hilson17 of 52
18. Tamia18 of 52
19. Janelle Monae19 of 52
20. Rihanna20 of 52
21. Adele21 of 52
22. Mary J. Blige22 of 52
23. Jordin Sparks23 of 52
24. Angie Stone24 of 52
25. Toni Braxton25 of 52
26. Tina Turner26 of 52
27. Tamar Braxton27 of 52
28. Solange28 of 52
29. Sade29 of 52
30. Patti LaBelle30 of 52
31. Olivia31 of 52
32. Monica32 of 52
33. Marsha Ambrosius33 of 52
34. Mariah Carey34 of 52
35. Leona Lewis35 of 52
36. Ledesi36 of 52
37. Lauryn Hill37 of 52
38. KeKe Wyatt38 of 52
39. Kandi Burruss39 of 52
40. Jill Scott40 of 52
41. Janet Jackson41 of 52
42. Gladys Knight42 of 52
43. Faith Evans43 of 52
44. Brandy44 of 52
45. Beyonce45 of 52
46. Ashanti46 of 52
47. Mya47 of 52
48. Kelly Rowland48 of 52
49. Elle Varner49 of 52
50. Ciara50 of 52
51. Chaka Khan51 of 52
52. Amerie52 of 52
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Dionne Warwick On Why ‘Singers Have Become Clones’ – They All Sound The Same!
- Faith Evans & Stevie J Explain How Their Marriage Came Together And Drop Baby News
- Floyd Mayweather Sr. Gets Married In Secret Vegas Ceremony
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM