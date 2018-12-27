CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Burglars Targeted T-Mobile Store On Christmas Night

Leave a comment

(ABC 13 Screenshot)

On Christmas night four Houston men were helping themselves to thousands of dollars in iPhones.

According to ABC13, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Kendrick Grant, 23; Tezmon Ross, 25; Marquis Rashad Jones, 26; and Isaiah Anthony Johnson, 25, used a sledgehammer to break through the wall of the T-Mobile store.

Deputies say they took more than 20 iPhone Xs.

They were reportedly caught during a traffic stop. A black duffel bag that contained the stolen iPhones was found.

The men’s clothes and tools were reportedly covered in concrete dust from the burglary.

Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted the state jail felony charge of burglary of a building, and for causing nearly $7,000 worth of damage to the building and interior.

Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft
20 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Christmas , Houston , iPhones , Robbery , T-Mobile

4 thoughts on “Burglars Targeted T-Mobile Store On Christmas Night

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close