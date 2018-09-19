Feel like your phone has started slowing down or your battery life has started going crazy? Well, that’s because a new batch of iPhones are set to drop on Friday and one Houston man is already waiting at the Highland Village Apple store to purchase his.

Doesn’t matter the $1,000 price tag for some of the phones, he wants one.

Isaiah Stofferahn told ABC13 that he’s camped outside the Highland Village location because his old phone broke and he needs a new one. Pre-ordering the phone would have been a waste of time because all of the pre-order slots are gone.

“Brought a lawn chair, you need to have it. Brought an umbrella because of the heat and that sun. I also have a jetboil with me, got some water. But the people here at the Apple store are pretty cool. They provided some water for me when I needed it, too. I have some mac and cheese,” Stofferahn said.

He probably won’t be alone in the matter. Stofferahn already packed a mattress pad and blanket so he can sleep as comfortable as possible as well as his computer. Why? He’s documenting the entire thing for YouTube.

One Houston Man Is Already Camped Out Ready For The New iPhone was originally published on theboxhouston.com

