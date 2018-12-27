CLOSE
2 Homeless Men Allegedly Broke Into Home, Cooked Dinner

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Two homeless men have been charged with burglary after a California man said he came home to find them cooking dinner.

Robby Spillman tells KNBC-TV he returned from Christmas shopping last Friday to find the men in his Santa Monica apartment.

Spillman says the men, who stank and wore filthy, ripped clothing, told him they hadn’t expected him home so soon and asked if they could “hang out” for a while.

Spillman says he played along, asked if they had enough food, then pretended to take his French bulldog for a walk and called 911.

Nineteen-year-old Markis White and 29-year-old Elijah Smart were arrested. It’s unclear whether they have a lawyer.

Meanwhile, Spillman and his pregnant girlfriend plan to find a new home.

