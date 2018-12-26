Top Of The Morning: How Was Your Christmas?

| 12.26.18
How was your Christmas? Skip and Madelyn are still in for Tom and Sybil and they had a great Christmas! Madelyn had so much food that she just laid out after eating so much. Skip’s belly is sticking out a few extra inches this morning. But it’s all worth it because who doesn’t love Christmas?!

Madelyn Woods , Skip Murphy , TJMS

One thought on “Top Of The Morning: How Was Your Christmas?

