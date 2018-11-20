CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Blac Chyna Slammed For Selling A $250 ‘Skin Bleaching Cream’

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos) 

Blac Chyna has partnered up with a company to release a “lightening cream,” and people are not happy about it.

According to TMZ, Chyna has teamed up with Whitenicious by Dencia to release a product called “Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream.” This little cream cost $250 per jar, and comes in a star studded Swarovski jar.

Chyna’s rep told TMZ that’s she’s been using Whitenicious dark spot corrector for years, to help with hyperpigmentation.

Chyna apparently thought this was a good move because woman suffer from an array of skin issues. Although that may be true, skin lightening products tend to be frowned upon.

What do you think?

Bad Behavior: Stars Who’ve Lost Endorsement Deals
11 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Blac Chyna , skin lightening

3 thoughts on “Blac Chyna Slammed For Selling A $250 ‘Skin Bleaching Cream’

  2. Mac Daddy on said:

    Black womens dirty little secret, look more European via skin whitening and weave. So sad there is so much self hatred among our Peeps

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close