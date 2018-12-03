Travis Scott has done it.

Despite Ariana Grande‘s “thank u, next” video crushing all kinds of streaming records video wise, the Mo. City native’s “Sicko Mode” has overtaken Grande to become the No. 1 song in the country.

“I don’t know how I’m writing this right now … it’s so many emotions. Just super-thankful to all the fans and supporters,” Scott told Billboard in a statement. “Me and Drake been working to make something so crazy for the kids. It’s dope that one of our illest collaborations just went No. 1. I just want to thank him and the whole OVO fam for everything. And love to Skrillex!”

The news combined with Scott reclaiming the No. 1 spot on the albums chart makes him the third artist in 2018 to simultaneously have the No. 1 song and No. 1 album in the country following Drake and Camila Cabello.

Elsewhere in Travis news, the rapper has plans on applying to Harvard University! After speaking on campus in a master class about creativity, Scott felt so inspired that he’s planning on coming to school for a semester.

Im applying to Harvard

In a couple days. And I really am excited. ! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 3, 2018

“I actually wanna go to school here one day” @trvisXX at Harvard University

pic.twitter.com/3mOOAh60zP — Def Pen (@defpen) December 3, 2018

Go Trav go.

RELATED: Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Returns To No. 1 On Billboard Chart

RELATED: Travis Scott Drops Skrillex Remix Of “Sicko Mode” [NEW MUSIC]

Travis Scott Notches First No. 1 Song With “Sicko Mode,” Plans To Apply To Harvard was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: