Huggy Lowdown: To Whoever Booked Maroon 5…

The competition was tight this week. The Bama Of The Week could have been anyone from Melania Trump to Ben Carson. But this week it’s whoever booked Maroon 5 for the Superbowl in ATL! That was a terrible idea and Huggy is obviously very unhappy!

