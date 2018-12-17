CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Oprah Winfrey Makes Elle India Cover Debut Wearng Sabyasachi

Leave a comment

Famed Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee teamed media mogul Oprah Winfrey for Elle India’s twenty-second anniversary issue.

Winfrey donned a Sabyasachi custom-made sari on the December 2018 cover, marking her debut on the Indian publication. She previously dressed in Sabyasachi when she visited the royal family of Jaipur for dinner in 2012.

In a post on Instagram, the designer revealed details about his meeting with the famous talk show host.

“Nothing prepares you for meeting Oprah in real life. Oprah isn’t just one of the world’s most influential personalities. She’s larger than life, but also as real as it gets! So, if she says she’s coming home for pizza, you better take her word for it and keep that dinner table laid out well in time for her arrival!”

For the Elle cover, Oprah rocked 29.5-carat Zambian emerald and diamond earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection.

“We spent some time discussing India and spirituality, as well as Indian art and handicrafts,” the designer wrote of his meeting with Winfrey.

In the accompanying photos, the distinguished television host wears a wine and gold ensemble with heavy jewels while another pic shows her looking regal cloaked in black.

 

Another image shows her dressed in a green, floral outfit by the high-end fashion label with bedazzled eyewear.

“I understand what the French philosopher Pierre Teilhard de Chardin said, and I know it to be true: I am a spiritual being having a human experience. And not vice verse. So, I live my life like that,” Oprah says in the December cover story.
A black and white shot from the series shows her wearing a saari.
Oprah! Here Are 20 of Our Favorite “O” Moments
20 photos
Elle , India , Oprah

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Urban One Honors Red Carpet: Tom Joyner

 
David And Tamela Mann Have Been Married For 30 Years And Are Still So In Love!
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close