Oprah Winfrey Makes Elle India Cover Debut Wearng Sabyasachi

Famed Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee teamed media mogul Oprah Winfrey for Elle India’s twenty-second anniversary issue.
Winfrey donned a Sabyasachi custom-made sari on the December 2018 cover, marking her debut on the Indian publication. She previously dressed in Sabyasachi when she visited the royal family of Jaipur for dinner in 2012.
In a post on Instagram, the designer revealed details about his meeting with the famous talk show host.
“Nothing prepares you for meeting Oprah in real life. Oprah isn’t just one of the world’s most influential personalities. She’s larger than life, but also as real as it gets! So, if she says she’s coming home for pizza, you better take her word for it and keep that dinner table laid out well in time for her arrival!”
Photography by @markseliger Styling: @malini_banerji Writer: @supriya.dravid Hair by: @nicolemangrumhair Makeup by: @derrickrutledgemakeupartist
For the Elle cover, Oprah rocked 29.5-carat Zambian emerald and diamond earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection.
“We spent some time discussing India and spirituality, as well as Indian art and handicrafts,” the designer wrote of his meeting with Winfrey.
In the accompanying photos, the distinguished television host wears a wine and gold ensemble with heavy jewels while another pic shows her looking regal cloaked in black.
Another image shows her dressed in a green, floral outfit by the high-end fashion label with bedazzled eyewear.
