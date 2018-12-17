Oprah Winfrey Makes Elle India Cover Debut Wearng Sabyasachi

Famed Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee teamed media mogul Oprah Winfrey for Elle India’s twenty-second anniversary issue.

Winfrey donned a Sabyasachi custom-made sari on the December 2018 cover, marking her debut on the Indian publication. She previously dressed in Sabyasachi when she visited the royal family of Jaipur for dinner in 2012.

In a post on Instagram, the designer revealed details about his meeting with the famous talk show host.

“Nothing prepares you for meeting Oprah in real life. Oprah isn’t just one of the world’s most influential personalities. She’s larger than life, but also as real as it gets! So, if she says she’s coming home for pizza, you better take her word for it and keep that dinner table laid out well in time for her arrival!”

For the Elle cover, Oprah rocked 29.5-carat Zambian emerald and diamond earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection.

“We spent some time discussing India and spirituality, as well as Indian art and handicrafts,” the designer wrote of his meeting with Winfrey.

In the accompanying photos, the distinguished television host wears a wine and gold ensemble with heavy jewels while another pic shows her looking regal cloaked in black.

Another image shows her dressed in a green, floral outfit by the high-end fashion label with bedazzled eyewear.

“I understand what the French philosopher Pierre Teilhard de Chardin said, and I know it to be true: I am a spiritual being having a human experience. And not vice verse. So, I live my life like that,” Oprah says in the December cover story.

A black and white shot from the series shows her wearing a saari.