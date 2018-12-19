Roland Martin: Criminal Justice Overhaul

There was a major shift in criminal justice last night when a rare coalition of conservatives, liberals, activists, prosecutors and defense attorneys pushed senators to pass the “First Step Act” by a final vote of 87-12.

This bill could make America’s criminal justice system more fair, reduce overcrowding and save taxpayer dollars. It’s expected to benefit drug and non-violent offenders.

Roland Martin talks to Senator Cory Booker who believes that this bill will “bring some more justice into our criminal justice system.” But, “We’re not done, this is a step in the right direction. ”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: