Suspicious Bomb Packages Addressed To Sen. Cory Booker, James Clapper Found

(AP Photo)

Two more packages containing explosive devices were discovered Friday, one in Florida addressed to Sen. Cory Booker and another in New York addressed to former U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, MSNBC reports.

The package mailed to Clapper was addressed to CNN’s New York offices, according to a picture tweeted by CBS New York, and discovered at a postal facility in Manhattan.

The package addressed to Booker was discovered at a postal facility Opa-lock, Florida.

There have been a total of 12 suspicious packages so far.

