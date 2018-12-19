CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Highlights Of The Criminal Justice Overhaul Bill

Leave a comment

courtroom

The Senate on Tuesday passed a sweeping criminal justice overhaul. The House is expected to pass the bill this week, sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

The bill :

—Attempts to focus the toughest sentences on the most violent offenders by lowering mandatory minimum sentences for prior drug felonies, including reducing the life sentence for some drug offenders with three convictions, or “three strikes,” to 25 years.

—Gives judges more discretion when sentencing nonviolent drug offenders.

—Allows about 2,600 federal prisoners sentenced for crack cocaine offenses before August 2010 the opportunity to petition for a reduced penalty.

—Encourages prisoners to participate in programs designed to reduce the risk of recidivism, with the reward being an earlier release to a halfway house or home confinement to finish out their sentence. To win over wary senators, sponsors tweaked the bill to prevent those convicted of violent firearm offenses, sexual exploitation of children and high-level fentanyl and heroin dealing from participating.

—Clarifies that prisoners can get seven additional days of credit for good behavior for each year of their sentence. The credits are deducted from a sentence to allow for early release. An inmate serving a 10-year sentence who earns the maximum credit would be released 70 days earlier than under current law. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the change would save $414 million over the coming decade.

Currently, the federal corrections system oversees about 184,000 inmates whose sentences range from less than one year to life.

Celebrity Jailbirds
36 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

court , criminal justice , Donald Trump , Jail

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Urban One Honors Red Carpet: Tom Joyner

 
David And Tamela Mann Have Been Married For 30 Years And Are Still So In Love!
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close