Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the video game Fortnite for stealing his “Carlton Dance.” You’ve seen it on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. But according to old video, he got the dance from Eddie Murphy and Courtney Cox. So, he may not get the result that he wants. Also suing the video game is the Backpack kid for his Floss dance and Rapper 2 Milly is suing for his Milly Rock.

