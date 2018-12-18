Marlon Wayans Plays 7 Characters In His Next Movie!

Marlon Wayans is constantly working! He says he has to because he has so many “Negroes” in his family! He saw his dad recently and says he looks “sleepy.” So, he’s preparing himself to take care of everyone!

He’s in a film called Sextuplets that comes out in July and he plays 7 different characters! But that’s not all, he’s also touring and preparing for a new comedy special.

Wayans says, “I left parody alone because I want to tell stories” because “there’s nothing like telling a story!” He hasn’t began recording his special yet because he doesn’t want to rush it.

“I feel like I got a lot of special stuff” he said, but he wants to tour the new stuff to make sure it’s great!

He’s performing at the Miami Improv December 28-31, the West Palm Beach Improv January 3-5, and Orlando Improv January 11-13.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: