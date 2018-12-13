Melania ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Trump Claims ‘Opportunists’ Are Ruining Her Family’s Good Name

Every time Melania Trump opens her mouth, she rambles hypocrisies and delusions that she either truly believes or that prove she is willfully ignorant. Now she is blaming her family’s trash reputation on “opportunists.”

In an interview with Trump’s BFF, Sean Hannity, he asked her the hardest thing about being the First Lady of the United States. She answered, “I would say the opportunists who are using my name or my family name to advance themselves, from comedians to journalists to performers, book writers… The problem is they are writing the history and it’s not correct.”

She continued, “They like to focus on the gossip and I would like that they focus on the substance and what we do, not just about nonsense.” Watch the foolishness below, which starts around the 5:40 mark:

The only people who are ruining her family’s reputation is her family. From meeting with Russians to porn stars to indictments to bullying, her family is writing their own history of corruption. Clearly, the 48-year-old needs to take the advice of her “Be Best” campaign because this is not best.

That said, Melania is clearly being rolled out as a desperate attempt to deflect attention from Michael Cohen’s sentencing. In case you missed it, he was sentenced to three years for financial crimes. According to The New York Times, he told the court, “I blame myself for the conduct which has brought me here today and it was my own weakness and a blind loyalty to this man” — a reference to Mr. Trump — “that led me to choose a path of darkness over light.”

