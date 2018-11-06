Jenifer Lewis: ‘Get Your A** Up And Vote!’

| 11.06.18
Jenifer Lewis posted a video singing “get your ass up and vote,” she wants everyone to go vote and get their voices heard!

She says she’s been an activist all her life for one simple reason, she cares.

Lewis never thought she’d be “running around the country quoting presidents,” but she quotes John F. Kennedy, “ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”

“These are not dark times these are awaking times” she says, and we have to wake up and vote for people who care about our issues.

See her viral video below:

