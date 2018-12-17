Trinitee Stokes’ ‘Bold And Blessed’ Encourages Kids To Be Themselves

Trinitee Stokes isn’t even a teenager yet but she has achieved tremendous success.

She’s working on a clothing line, just released a book, and is an accomplished actress and singer.

Her book, Bold and Blessed is available now and she says its based off her her own life experiences. She says before all of the fame she struggled with self esteem and body image. Especially when shopping with friends. She didn’t feel that the clothes ever fit her properly.

But, she told the TJMS crew that “God has definitely had a hand on my life.” In the book she encourages kids to “stay true to themselves” and don’t worry about what others see as “cool” or “beautiful!”

You can grab a copy of Bold and Blessed wherever books are sold and her clothing line will be in stores in the spring of 2019.

