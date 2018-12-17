Trinitee Stokes’ ‘Bold And Blessed’ Encourages Kids To Be Themselves

If You Missed It
| 12.17.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Trinitee Stokes isn’t even a teenager yet but she has achieved tremendous success.

She’s working on a clothing line, just released a book, and is an accomplished actress and singer.

Her book, Bold and Blessed is available now and she says its based off her her own life experiences. She says before all of the fame she struggled with self esteem and body image. Especially when shopping with friends. She didn’t feel that the clothes ever fit her properly.

But, she told the TJMS crew that “God has definitely had a hand on my life.” In the book she encourages kids to “stay true to themselves” and don’t worry about what others see as “cool” or “beautiful!”

You can grab a copy of Bold and Blessed wherever books are sold and her clothing line will be in stores in the spring of 2019.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Actress , book , Trinitee Stokes

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Urban One Honors Red Carpet: Tom Joyner

 
David And Tamela Mann Have Been Married For 30 Years And Are Still So In Love!
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close