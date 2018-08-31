Trinitee Stokes Has A New Book At Only 12-Years-Old

Trinitee Stokes is only 12-years-old and has already written a book! The KC Undercover star’s book, Bold and blessed: How To Stay True To Yourself And Stand Out tells the story of her journey and what it took to go from Mississippi to Hollywood.

She says it also touches on her struggles with self-esteem and body image. For a while she felt uncomfortable with her body especially when trying on clothes and wondered why things didn’t fit her the way they fit her friends. In the book she explains how she grew to love her body.

Stokes will be at the reunion all weekend and will be partying with the kids tonight!

You can pre-order the book here.

