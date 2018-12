Tom and Sybil are on holiday break but the show must go on! Skip Murphy and Madelyne Woods are in for them and Guy Torry is in the funny chair. If you love the Hulk you’ve probably heard about Lou Ferrigno being hospitalized after a vaccine. The actor’s bicep held fluid after receiving the shot but thankfully he’s expected to be okay.

