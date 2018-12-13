That’s What She Said: Nicki Minaj Is Ready To Get Married

Nicki Minaj has a new man! The pair dated when they were teens and have recently rekindled their relationship. It’s only been a few months but they have reportedly already talked marriage and babies!

Nicki’s new boo is a registered sex offender and did 7 years for manslaughter, but Nicki reportedly said she doesn’t care about his past because he’s a good man.

What Kym thinks she meant to say was, “I need a man that needs me because I got his bail money.”

What Sherri thinks she meant was, “he’s a killer? have you seen my booty? That’s a killer too!”

But on a serious note Sherri warns Nicki if they actually get married, “get a prenup Nicki, please.”

