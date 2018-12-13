Stephen Bishop Stars In TVOne’s ‘Coins For Christmas’

You see Stephen Bishop in everything, like Girlfriends, Being Mary Jane, Impostors and Money Ball! In Being Mary Jane you probably remember him as the fine shirtless man that Mary Jane was dating.

The next thing you’ll see Bishop in is a TVOne Christmas film called Coins For Christmas, and he says he will have a shirt on the whole film. He plays an NFL player who’s on his way out of the league. His character is known for not being the nicest guy, but that changes when he meets a single mother struggling to make ends meet. Essence Atkins plays the single mother and he says he enjoyed working with her.

Coins For Christmas airs this Sunday Dec. 16 on TVOne.

