Michelle Obama Extends Book Tour, Adds 21 Dates

Michelle Obama’s memoir published four weeks ago and sales have topped 3 million in the United States and Canada alone — making it the highest-selling book of the year. And her book tour is doing so well that Obama has decided to add 21 new dates to her tour.

Live Nation and Crown Publishing announced Tuesday that Mrs. Obama will have 21 events next year, six of them in Europe.

The former first lady told People that she “couldn’t be more excited to visit even more cities around the country and around the world.”

“I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities,” Obama said. “That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”

I’m having so much fun with all of you on my #IAmBecoming tour that I decided to do one final round of events to see folks in some cities we missed! These conversations have been so meaningful for me, and I hope they’ve been meaningful for you all, too. https://t.co/tOEk59nT71 pic.twitter.com/MMQTkZ4pMY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 11, 2018

According to the tour’s press release, the 2019 leg kicks off Feb. 8 and a portion of ticket sales for each event will be donated to local organizations to “make her events as accessible to as many as possible.”

The featured moderators have yet to be announced. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. on Michelle Obama’s website — where you can also view the complete 2019 book tour lineup.

