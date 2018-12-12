NASA Invites Steph Curry To Tour Lunar Labs After Saying Moon Landing Was Fake

NASA has reportedly offered to give NBA superstar Steph Curry a tour of one of its lunar labs after the Golden State Warrior said the moon landing never occurred.

Curry made the comment on an episode of the “Winging It” podcast, which posted Monday. According to Bleacher Report, he brought up the subject with fellow NBA players Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Andre Iguodala:

Curry: “We ever been to the moon?”

The other players: “Nope.”

Curry: “They’re gonna come get us. I don’t think so, either.”

Legend has it that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were the first astronauts to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Co-host Annie Finberg tried to give Curry a chance to clarify his statement. “You don’t think so?” she asked.

“Nuh uh,” he responded.

“You gotta do the research on Stanley Kubrick,” says Bazemore, referring to the acclaimed film director who was supposedly hired by NASA to fake the moon landing on an elaborate soundstage in L.A.

NASA, meanwhile, invited Curry to come and see evidence that the moon landing was not a hoax.

“We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets,” NASA spokesperson Allard Beutel told the New York Times. “We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”

In an email to Mashable, Beutel added that there is “lots of evidence NASA landed 12 American astronauts on the Moon from 1969 – 1972.”

No word on if Curry will accept the invitation but he tweeted an amusing response to the invitation.

This isn’t the first time that an NBA player went wild with a conspiracy theory. Last year, Boston Celtic Kyrie co-signed with the Flat Earth Society but later doubled down in an interview with The New York Times.

“I do research on both sides. I’m not against anyone that thinks the Earth is round,” he said back in June. “I’m not against anyone that thinks it’s flat. I just love hearing the debate. It’s fun to talk about.”

Irving later apologized for claiming the Earth is flat because science teachers said kids were starting to believe him.

Meanwhile… NASA chief Jim Bridenstine clapped back at Curry…saying: We Went To Moon 6 Times!!!

