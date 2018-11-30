CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

9-Year-Old Girl Helps Stephen Curry Fix Online Shoe Access

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

TORONTO (AP) — A letter from a 9-year-old girl has helped Stephen Curry fix online access to his shoes for kids.

Riley Morrison of Napa, California, wrote to Curry to tell him she couldn’t buy his Curry 5 shoes because they weren’t available on the Under Armour website. They were only marketed to boys.

The two-time MVP and five-time All-Star replied with an apology , saying in a hand-written response he’s been working with Under Armour to remedy the situation. Curry promised to send Morrison two pairs of shoes, including the new Curry 6 model.

He also invited her to the Warriors home game on March 8, International Women’s Day.

“That’s the beauty of Steph,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before Thursday’s game at Toronto. “He understands his power. He understands the impact he can make on people’s lives. And I’m just incredibly proud of him.”

Curry missed his 11th straight game Thursday because of a strained left groin and didn’t speak to reporters. He’s expected to return Saturday at Detroit.

Steph And Ayesha Curry Have The Cutest Babies!
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Curry 5 shoes , International Women's Day , Riley Morrison , Steph Curry

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close