Omari Hardwick Pays Tribute To ‘Power’ Crew Member Killed On Set

A 63-year-old crewmember on the Starz series “Power” was killed early Monday after being struck by a car in New York.
According to Deadline, longtime production assistant – Pedro Jimenez – was setting up parking cones for a Brooklyn location shoot when he was fatally struck by an SUV around 4:30AM EST Monday morning. The crew was gearing up to film scenes for the sixth season of the hit show. NYPD is investigating the incident and they spoke to the crewmember/driver who hit Pedro with their 2006 Ford Explorer.
Executive producer 50 Cent and showrunner/creator Courtney Kemp decided to temporarily halt production out of respect for his grieving family and the cast.
Jimenez worked on the series since it debuted in 2014.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our Power family,” a Starz spokesperson told Deadline of the death. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez’ family as we work to fully understand what has happened.”
Following the incident, lead star Omari Hardwick hopped on Instagram to pay tribute to Jimenez.
“On this ‘just another work day,’ we all were & faced with the harshest realities that a wife has lost her husband, children their father & friends…their beautiful hardworking GRACIOUS Pedro,” Omari wrote in part.” As the QB of this show & as the face of the network, this has of course affected me. But as a person in communication & exchange of spirit as much as I was with good ole Pedro…I’m rocked. NO team ever imagines losing a teammate. Let alone this. On behalf of ALL of us here at Power, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Jimenez family & God, we ask that you warmly receive our goold ole Pedro.”
View this post on Instagram
I sit next to my family as i type this post of a day gone the worst. Started as a regular ole workday for everyone of us. Ironically for me the night prior saw me as part of the special CNN Heroes annual gala honoring local yet worldwide heroes. I found myself presenting to 1 of those heroes. And now, as the man who was given the challenge of quarterbacking this very formidable team into 6 successful seasons of play, i find myself presenting along with my colleagues & producers this tragic tragic news of one of our work family members losing his life on the job. Unless under a rock ….all of you who have rooted for me & this show…..have heard me pay homage to our crew over & over & over again. I was born a team player & will leave this earth as one. On this “just another work day”, we all were & are faced with the harshest of realities that a wife has lost her husband, children their father & friends…..their beautiful hardworking GRACIOUS Pedro. As the QB of this show & as the face of the network, this has of course affected me. But as a person in communication & exchange of spirit as much as i was with good ole Pedro…i’m rocked. NO team ever imagines losing a teammate. Let alone like this. On behalf of ALL of us here at Power, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Jimenez family & God, we ask that you warmly receive our good ole Pedro. Please send up prayers for the Jimenez family while loving on your own 🙏🏽
View this post on Instagram
