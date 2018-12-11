Omari Hardwick Pays Tribute To ‘Power’ Crew Member Killed On Set

A 63-year-old crewmember on the Starz series “Power” was killed early Monday after being struck by a car in New York.

According to Deadline, longtime production assistant – Pedro Jimenez – was setting up parking cones for a Brooklyn location shoot when he was fatally struck by an SUV around 4:30AM EST Monday morning. The crew was gearing up to film scenes for the sixth season of the hit show. NYPD is investigating the incident and they spoke to the crewmember/driver who hit Pedro with their 2006 Ford Explorer.

Executive producer 50 Cent and showrunner/creator Courtney Kemp decided to temporarily halt production out of respect for his grieving family and the cast.

Jimenez worked on the series since it debuted in 2014.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our Power family,” a Starz spokesperson told Deadline of the death. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez’ family as we work to fully understand what has happened.”

Following the incident, lead star Omari Hardwick hopped on Instagram to pay tribute to Jimenez.

“On this ‘just another work day,’ we all were & faced with the harshest realities that a wife has lost her husband, children their father & friends…their beautiful hardworking GRACIOUS Pedro,” Omari wrote in part.” As the QB of this show & as the face of the network, this has of course affected me. But as a person in communication & exchange of spirit as much as I was with good ole Pedro…I’m rocked. NO team ever imagines losing a teammate. Let alone this. On behalf of ALL of us here at Power, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Jimenez family & God, we ask that you warmly receive our goold ole Pedro.”

