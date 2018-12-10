‘Power’ Crewmember Killed In Location Accident In Brooklyn

The Hollywood Reporter Reports, A crew member on the Starz series Power has died after being struck by a car while working on set in Brooklyn early Monday Morning.

Pedro Jimenez, 63, died after being hit by an SUV about 4:20 a.m. ET Monday. Jimenez was reportedly working as a production assistant and setting up traffic cones as the show prepared for a location shoot in Brooklyn.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our Power family,” Starz said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez’s family as we work to fully understand what has happened.”

According to New York police, Jimenez was placing cones to set up a parking lane for production vehicles when he was struck by a Ford Explorer driven by a 64-year-old man. The driver was not connected to the production. The NYPD is investigating.

Production on the series has reportedly temporarily shut down out of respect for Jimenez and to allow the cast and crew time to grieve.

