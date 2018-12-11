Seriously Ignorant News: ‘Bingo Is The Gateway Drug To Gambling’

If You Missed It
| 12.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Two nuns in California have been busted for embezzling money from the school that they worked at. The sisters were reportedly best friends and both worked at St James’ Catholic School for over two decades. They were reportedly stealing money for trips to Vegas to gamble.

Damon says he’s not surprised because nuns have to get caught up in something. “They can’t have sex, or wear makeup and they have to wear those outfits,” they had their fun with gambling. Bingo can only be fun for so long, and “bingo is the gateway drug to gambling anyway.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close