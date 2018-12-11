Seriously Ignorant News: ‘Bingo Is The Gateway Drug To Gambling’

Two nuns in California have been busted for embezzling money from the school that they worked at. The sisters were reportedly best friends and both worked at St James’ Catholic School for over two decades. They were reportedly stealing money for trips to Vegas to gamble.

Damon says he’s not surprised because nuns have to get caught up in something. “They can’t have sex, or wear makeup and they have to wear those outfits,” they had their fun with gambling. Bingo can only be fun for so long, and “bingo is the gateway drug to gambling anyway.”

