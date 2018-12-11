Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Nuns Accused Of Embezzling $500,000 From Catholic School, Gambling [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
Nuns are seen during the Corpus Christi procession in Krakow...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Two nuns from a parochial school in Torrance, California admitted to embezzling $500,000. According to Huffington Post, the nuns used the money not only to travel, but to gamble at the casino.

Monsignor Michael Meyers in a letter said, “It is with much sadness that I am informing families of St. James School that an internal investigation has revealed that, over a period of years, Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper and Sister Lana Chang have been involved in the personal use of a substantial amount of School funds.”

Furthermore, after a recent audit it came to the church officials attention. At this moment there is no other personnel involved in the situation.

Meyer in the letter also stated, “Sister Mary Margaret and Sister Lana have expressed to me and asked that I convey to you, the deep remorse they each feel for their actions and ask for your forgiveness and prayers. They and their Order pray that you have not lost trust or faith in the educators and administrators of the school.”

A criminal case will be pursued and continue to be investigated.

Weird News

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close