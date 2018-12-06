CLOSE
After Announcing Her Split With Offset, Cardi B Finally Posts Pic Of Their Daughter’s Face

The rapper has always said she would show off Kulture when she was good and ready.

Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

The day after Cardi B announced she was divorcing her husband Offset, the rapper posted on her social media accounts of a full pic of their daughter Kulture—the first time she’s done that since the baby was born in back in July.

The “I Like It” rapper captioned the photo with a simple “My heart.”

Take a look at this chocolate cutie:

My heart ❤️

Prior her post today, Cardi had been vocal about NOT wanting to full post pics of Kulture, mostly posting pics that hide the baby’s face.

“I’m scared of sharing her to the world,” she told Entertainment Tonight last month. “There are too many mean people out there.”

I needed a girl like you.🎀KK

She even admitted that she and Offset turned down more than a million dollars to debut Kulture to the world for the sake of privacy.

“Me and my husband… We just don’t wanna show our baby right now,” she told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden this October.

Adding, “I got offered seven figures [for baby pictures], but I’m just not ready yet.”

We guess now she’s ready.

Isn’t Kulture a cutie?

