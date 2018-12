A high school teacher in New Hampshire has been placed on leave after she allowed two of her 11th grade students to sing a racist song for the class. The pair performed a song about the KKK killing Black people to the tune of Jingle Bells. Chris Paul responds by singing “you mfs are so racist” to the tune of We Wish You A Merry Christmas.

