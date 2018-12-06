First Look At Tyler Perry As Colin Powell In Adam Mckay’s ‘Vice’

Annapurna has debuted an official first look at Tyler Perry as Colin Powell in Adam McKay’s upcoming political comedy-drama “Vice,” starring Oscar winner Christian Bale.

Bale’s extreme physical transformation to play Dick Cheney has been the biggest talking point around the film, which tracks Cheney’s rise to becoming one of the most powerful vice presidents in American history.

Perry reportedly called up Mr. Powell to get his blessing to play him.

“Only Tyler Perry could just be like, ‘I’m calling Colin Powell.’ I mean, that just cracked me up right away,” McKay said. “The whole idea of Tyler Perry, I was told the idea, and then he came by my office, and I have never met anyone with more presence in my entire life. Like, the guy has gravitas, and instantly I was like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s Colin Powell.’ So yeah, he talked to Powell.”

“Tyler’s really, really smart. He gets it. He sees the big picture,” McKay added. “I told him, ‘You know, this isn’t one of Powell’s best stories from his life,’ and Tyler was like, ‘I told him that.’ And to Powell’s credit, he acknowledged that, as well … But ultimately — to Powell’s credit, I guess — that was it. It was a quick exchange.”

IndieWire’s awards editor Anne Thompson saw the film last month and wrote Bale and Adams shouldn’t have a problem securing Oscar noms next year for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress. Powell is the latest high profile acting gig for Perry, who has often starred as Madea in his own films that he’s directed. The last live-action roles for Perry in other people’s films were “Brain on Fire” and David Fincher’s “Gone Girl.”

“Vice” also features are Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Sam Rockwell as George Bush, and Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld.

The film hits theaters December 25.

