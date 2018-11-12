General Colin Powell Says On Veterans Day We Must Not Forget The Families Of Veterans

If You Missed It
| 11.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The highlight of General Colin Powell‘s Veterans Day celebrations was being a part of the grand opening of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio.

Powell says this museum is special because it doesn’t focus on a specific war, battle, or mission, it focuses “just on Veterans.” The museum focuses on and honors the thousands of both living and deceased veterans.  It is “full of letters,” and things that reflect a soldiers life and time at war.

He reminds us that on Veterans Day we should also honor “those that veterans left behind” like their wives and kids who are “just as important” as those who went to war.

These Celebs Served In The Military
18 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

General Colin Powell , Veteran's Day

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close