General Colin Powell Says On Veterans Day We Must Not Forget The Families Of Veterans

The highlight of General Colin Powell‘s Veterans Day celebrations was being a part of the grand opening of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio.

Powell says this museum is special because it doesn’t focus on a specific war, battle, or mission, it focuses “just on Veterans.” The museum focuses on and honors the thousands of both living and deceased veterans. It is “full of letters,” and things that reflect a soldiers life and time at war.

He reminds us that on Veterans Day we should also honor “those that veterans left behind” like their wives and kids who are “just as important” as those who went to war.

