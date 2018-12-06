CLOSE
Life & Style
HomeLife & StyleHealth & Wellness

EKG, Other Heart Health Features Come To Apple Watch

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple Watch is now fulfilling its promise to let people take EKGs of their heart and notify them when they have an irregular heartbeat.

Apple announced the heart features in September, but didn’t make them available until Thursday. The new features have been given clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are for U.S. customers only.

The watch can intermittently check the wearer’s heart rhythm in the background and send a notification if it detects irregular heart rhythm. That can point to atrial fibrillation, a condition that can increase the risk of stroke and other complications.

When symptoms appear, users can also take an EKG, or electrocardiogram, and share that with doctors.

Apple is adding medical features to make the watch feel more useful to people.

Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know
12 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Apple , Apple Watch , EKG , heart health

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close