RussRant: Russ Felt So Bad For George W. Bush

Russ felt so bad for George W. Bush and the whole Bush family because they had to shake Trump’s hand and play nice. Donald Trump has said horrible things about Jeb Bush, and George H.W. Bush “who we’re burying today.” But, George W. Bush did something very presidential in remaining calm and respectful, something Trump could never do. Russ sends his condolences to the entire Bush family.

