Apple is reportedly working on an iSheet. Yes, they’ve added another i product to their list! This one is exactly what it sounds like, it’s a smart sheet. It will reportedly be able to monitor your sleep, including heart rate, breathing rate and temperature. It’ll be equipped with a camera, just in case you want to watch a recording of yourself sleeping.

