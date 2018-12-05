DL’s Top 10 Signs Your Man Is Wasting Your Time

Can you tell if a man is wasting your time? Sometimes it can be difficult to figure out if someone’s intentions are pure or if they’re just playing around. Here are ten ways that may help you figure out if he’s wasting your time or not. If the initial conversation is full of sexual advances, odds are that’s the only thing on his mind. Listen to the audio above for the full list!

