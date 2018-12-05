LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B is no longer feeling the love after little more than a year of marriage to fellow rapper Offset.
She posted a video on Instagram saying that “things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.” The 26-year-old says “I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore.”
Cardi B says “it might take time to get a divorce.”
Offset responded “Y’all won.”
The couple got married in September 2017 and welcomed a baby girl in July.
Cardi B says she and her baby’s father are really good friends and business partners.
An email seeking comment was sent to her representatives.
Cardi B is scheduled to appear in court Friday over allegations stemming from an altercation at a New York City bar.
One thought on "Cardi B And Offset 'No Longer Together'"
