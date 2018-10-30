Cardi B Wants Her Haters And Trolls To ‘Throw Themselves Off A Balcony’

During a recent IG Live, Cardi shared how she really feels about online trolls … telling them to “throw themselves off a balcony.”

“If you’re a grown a– woman or a grown a– man on the comments talking s—…you need a f—ing life,” she said, encouraging haters to “throw themselves off a balcony.”

Cardi B goes on a rant about negative comments on Instagram Live: “If you’re under comments talking sh*t, y’all need to motherf*cking cut your veins”. pic.twitter.com/umWiMp47oW — Pop News 🚨 (@PopAlarms) October 28, 2018

During the broadcast, she addressed someone off-camera who seemed to be telling her to tone it down.

“I know. I know I shouldn’t be talking, but it’s just like, you know how I get when people f—ing start with Hennessy,” Cardi replied, adding that people who post hate comments online should “cut [their] veins.”

After the rapper’s mention of suicide a second time, someone on her team again warned her to pump the brakes on her rant, but Cardi replied… “Nah, I don’t give a f—.”

Watch Cardi B address Nicki’s obsession with her in the clip below:

🚨 CARDI B GOES OFF Cardi responds to Nicki Minaj after today's #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/tC5xwHxKeA — Complex (@Complex) October 29, 2018

The ladies may have agreed to chill on the hate, as Minaj took to social media to stress that from here on out she’s focusing on the positive.

“Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year,” she wrote on Twitter.

To which Cardi replied: “@Nickiminaj “alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing.”

Peep the post below.

Still, we gotta ask… are you TeamCardi or TeamBarbz?