CLOSE
The Black Beat
Home > The Black Beat > Hot Headlines

Cardi B Wants Her Haters And Trolls To ‘Throw Themselves Off A Balcony’

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: David  PR Photos)

During a recent IG Live, Cardi shared how she really feels about online trolls … telling them to “throw themselves off a balcony.”

“If you’re a grown a– woman or a grown a– man on the comments talking s—…you need a f—ing life,” she said, encouraging haters to “throw themselves off a balcony.”

During the broadcast, she addressed someone off-camera who seemed to be telling her to tone it down.

“I know. I know I shouldn’t be talking, but it’s just like, you know how I get when people f—ing start with Hennessy,” Cardi replied, adding that people who post hate comments online should “cut [their] veins.”

After the rapper’s mention of suicide a second time, someone on her team again warned her to pump the brakes on her rant, but Cardi replied… “Nah, I don’t give a f—.”

Watch Cardi B address Nicki’s obsession with her in the clip below:

The ladies may have agreed to chill on the hate, as Minaj took to social media to stress that from here on out she’s focusing on the positive.

“Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year,” she wrote on Twitter.

To which Cardi replied: “@Nickiminaj “alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing.”

Peep the post below.

Still, we gotta ask… are you TeamCardi or TeamBarbz?

Happy Birthday Cardi B!
10 photos
cardi b , Cardi Vs. Nicki , Nicki Minaj

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close