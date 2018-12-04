CLOSE
Gunman Shoots Couple, Then Follows Them To Hospital To Try Again

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A gunman is suspected of wounding a man and a woman and chasing them 2 ½ miles to a Kansas hospital, where he fatally shot the man as he ran to the entrance. The gunman then took his own life, authorities say.

Police said in a news release that the gunman apparently shot 28-year-old Dominic Garcia and an unidentified woman around 11:30 p.m. Monday in Kansas City, Kansas. Garcia then drove himself and the woman about 2 ½ miles (about 4 kilometers) to the University of Kansas Hospital with the gunman in pursuit.

Upon arriving, Garcia ran to the secured main entrance, where he was shot again before the gunman shot himself. The victims were rushed inside for treatment but both men died. The hospital said in a news release that the woman’s injuries aren’t life-threatening.

The name of the gunman wasn’t immediately released. Police said it appeared that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, although no details were provided.

The hospital said no employees were hurt and the gunman never made it inside. The release said the hospital locks its entrance after 8 p.m., requiring anyone who enters after that time to pass through security. The hospital sent out an active shooter alert amid the melee but never ceased operating.

