It’s finally December and we’re kicking off the best time of the year! Along with the holidays comes holiday movies and Chris Paul is looking forward to several new titles this year! He lists, A New Christmas Face starring Vivica A. Fox, The Holiday Hypocrite starring Melania Trump, and Two Murderers Under The Mistletoe starring Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: