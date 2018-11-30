Will Downing’s ‘The Promise’ Is His First Gospel Album

Will Downing’s 21 album The Promise is out now and it’s his first gospel album. He’s had a 31 year career this is is first gospel album, “I finally ‘den found the Lord,” he says.

He kept telling his mom that he’d do one one day, but when he got sick he got serious about it. He says in his “Negro-tiation” with God he promised that if he was healed that he’d make a gospel album. And he did.

The song, Take Your Problems To The cross reminds us to stop stressing about our problems and let God work it out. Hear a preview of the album in the audio above.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: