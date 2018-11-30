Regina Hall And Regina King Win Big Pre-Oscars Awards

Regina King and Regina Hall don’t just share the same first name, they now share an acting first. Both actresses were winners at the New York Film Critic’s Circle Awards, a prestigious honor that is one of the most telling lead-up awards that often predict Oscar contenders. The two actresses both appeared in films that are highly anticipated and well-reviewed fall prestige fare and their wins set both of them up for possible Oscar nods.

Via Shadow and Act:

Regina Hall took home Best Actress for her performance as Lisa Conroy, a general manager at a sports bar in the acclaimed indie comedy, Support The Girls. With nominations from both the Gotham Independent Film Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards, Hall’s chances of scoring a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Best Actress just rose. It’s also worth noting that Hall is the first Black actress to win the Best Actress award in the New York Film Critics Circle ‘s 83-year history.

Joining Hall among the list of winners is Regina King, who took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance as Sharon Rivers in the highly-anticipated film from Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk. King is also predicted by many pundits to take home the Best Supporting Actress statue at the 2019 Oscars, which would be a long overdue feat in her 30-plus year career. With Hall and King’s wins, it marks the first time Black actresses won in both acting categories.

