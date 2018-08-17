CLOSE
Friend Who Found Bobbi Kristina’s Body, Dies Of Drug Overdose

Max Lomas, the close friend of Bobbi Kristina Brown who found her body in the bathtub, has also died in the same manner – from a drug overdose, according to TMZ.

A law enforcement source in Mississippi tells TMZ Lomas was at a friend’s home Wednesday and went into the bathroom. His friend grew concerned when he took too long to emerge and went to check on him.

The source says Lomas was found unresponsive on the floor with a syringe near his body. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, TMZ reports.

Lomas was the person who found Whitney Houston’s daughter close to death in her bathtub, and spent a significant amount of time with Bobbi and her boyfriend, Nick Gordon, in the days leading up to her death.

Lomas has denied reports that he was a drug dealer who secured drugs for Bobbi Kristina and Gordon. He was at Bobbi Kristina’s home in the hours leading up to her death.

While Bobbi Kristina’s family won a civil suit against Gordon for $36 million, no charges have been filed against Lomas in connection to her 2015 death.

