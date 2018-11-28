Bobby Brown Suing For $2M Over Whitney Biopic

Bobby Brown specifically told producers Whitney Houston documentary that he didn’t want to be a part of it, but didn’t keep him out of it, so now he’s files a lawsuit.

Brown, as well as the estate of Bobbi Kristina Brown, is reportedly suing Showtime Networks, BBC, and the producers of a Whitney Houston documentary entitled Can I Be Me. The complaint was filed this week and the Brown family is reportedly seeking $2 million for their inclusion in the film.

The film contains footage that Brown and BKB has never consented to have released,” the complaint reads. “Brown and BKB appear in the film for a substantial period of time, in excess of thirty (30) minutes. The footage was actually recorded prior to the divorce in 2007 between Brown and Houston. Brown never signed or executed a release for the airing of the material that appears in the film. The footage of Brown is approximately fifteen (15) years old.”

The Blast reports that Brown is claiming that a producer for Can I Be Me reached out to him in June 2016 requesting to interview him for the film. Brown declined to be interviewed.

But, as posted above in the excerpt, Brown claims the film used over 30 minutes of footage of him and Bobbi Kristina, that he insists he has the rights to, without his permission. Brown also alleges the film listed his company, Brownhouse Entertainment, in the credits, “indicating/suggesting that Brownhouse provided and approved footage for the film.”

Bottom line: Brown is suing for damages in excess of $2,000,000.

