Houston Man Broke Into A Home And Took A Bath

A suspect seemingly needed a little relaxation before he was arrested for breaking into a Houston home, ABC13 reports.

Neighbors heard the sound of breaking glass and called police to report a breakin on Thanksgiving day. When police arrived they found 24-year-old DaPatrick Pharms in the master bathroom soaking in the tub.

The owners of the home were reportedly out of town for the holiday.

Pharms was arrested and charged with trespassing and criminal mischief.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: