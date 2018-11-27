Will Smith Pranks Grand Prix Driver Lewis Hamilton

Always the prankster, Will Smith got in another one at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this past weekend. And it was a good one, too.

Big Will hooked up with Formula 1 superstar driver Lewis Hamilton and recorded a skit of himself holding the world champion driver hostage.

“Here’s the deal. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me, man. You’ve already won, man. Save stuff for other people. You black. I’m black. Ain’t nobody gonna know the difference,” Smith said in a video as Hamilton was tied to a chair so Smith could “win” instead.

Here’s another look at it via Lewis Hamilton’s IG:

Some are wondering why the skit has an almost professional look to it. Well, that’s because famed director Michel Bay (“Transformers,” “Bad Boys”) was in charge.

“He was at the race and decided to take over filming in the garage!” an insider told Page Six.

Smith and his son Trey joined Hamilton for a tour of the Mercedes garage.

Smith was having so much at the track that he also waved the checkered flag for the last race of the season.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE